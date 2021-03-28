Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $806.40 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $8.21 or 0.00014807 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $806.40 million and approximately $529.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,272,108 coins and its circulating supply is 98,238,305 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.