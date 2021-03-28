Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Short Interest Down 50.7% in March

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Quadient alerts:

Shares of NPACY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Quadient has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.