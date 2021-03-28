Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.21% of Quaker Chemical worth $370,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,347,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR opened at $235.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 654.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.