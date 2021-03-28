QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.88.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

