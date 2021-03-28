Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Head to Head Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Qualys and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 25.06% 20.99% 11.97% Check Point Software Technologies 41.47% 25.10% 15.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 12.84 $69.34 million $1.67 63.07 Check Point Software Technologies $1.99 billion 8.40 $825.70 million $5.51 20.92

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Qualys. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qualys and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 3 7 4 0 2.07 Check Point Software Technologies 3 13 4 0 2.05

Qualys presently has a consensus target price of $112.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $125.05, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Qualys.

Volatility & Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Qualys on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. It has partnership with OMNIQ Corp. on ZoneAlarm cyber security solution. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

