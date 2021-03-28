Quant 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.11 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.42 or 0.00070881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $475.94 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000867 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.