Quantstamp (QSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.36 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $4.36 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

