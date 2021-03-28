Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Short Interest Down 65.3% in March

Quantum Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:QTMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,893,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 616,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,336. Quantum Materials has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. The company's products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors.

