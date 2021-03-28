Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,310.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.76 or 0.03049605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.00332873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.99 or 0.00898533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.00419614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00358697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00260986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021411 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,609,062 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

