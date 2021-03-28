QuarkChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.17 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $277.67 million and approximately $39.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00611836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00024184 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.