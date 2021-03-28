Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Down 57.5% in March

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.4 days.

QBCRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

