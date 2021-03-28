QuickX Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $225,156.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $15.19 million and $225,156.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 85.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.00613101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024174 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

