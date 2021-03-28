Quiztok Achieves Market Cap of $63.41 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $63.41 million and approximately $51.30 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,290,676 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

