QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $5.26 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One QunQun token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00611513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024186 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

