Qwertycoin Price Up 3.5% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

