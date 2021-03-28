Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Raised by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 191.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Radian Group worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

