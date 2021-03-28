Radix (EXRD) Hits Market Capitalization of $119.56 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Radix has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $119.56 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

