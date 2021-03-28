Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits One Day Volume of $204.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $9,023.55 and approximately $204.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.00963737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00079668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029149 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

