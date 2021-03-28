Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RADLY opened at $4.60 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
