Raise (RAISE) Trading Up 90.1% Over Last 7 Days

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $203,363.14 and approximately $596.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

