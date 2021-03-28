Rally Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $140.81 million and $3.42 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,737,414 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

