Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 15,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

