Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the February 28th total of 924,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ranpak by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

PACK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 250,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.