Rarible Market Cap Tops $31.61 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $36.96 or 0.00065693 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.