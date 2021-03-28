Ratan Capital Management LP Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.6% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.03. 8,217,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,855,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

