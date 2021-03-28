Ratan Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.53.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 604,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.