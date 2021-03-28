Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $8.26 Million in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000.

SCOAU traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,741. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

