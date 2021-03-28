Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 26,204 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.37.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.26. 22,030,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The stock has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

