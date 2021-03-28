Raven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $26,430.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $26,430.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

