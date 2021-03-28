Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 140,683 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 233.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

