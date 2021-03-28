Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 45,651 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $26.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

