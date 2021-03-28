Raymond James Weighs in on Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DML has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.40.

TSE DML opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -52.31. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,500 shares of company stock worth $481,491.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.