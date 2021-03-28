Razor Network Price Reaches $0.66 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $31.92 million and $1.74 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Razor Network Coin Trading

