RChain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $89.86 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $89.86 million and approximately $284,071.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

