RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) is Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. RCI Hospitality makes up about 4.8% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 6.45% of RCI Hospitality worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $561.33 million, a PE ratio of -91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RICK shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

