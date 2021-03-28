RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $4,508.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

