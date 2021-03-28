RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Short Interest Update

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 235,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

