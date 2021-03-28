ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0061

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $175.41 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,437.01 or 0.99984182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00297270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.00360904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00651626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00086909 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

