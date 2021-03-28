Refereum (RFR) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Refereum has a total market cap of $152.94 million and $50.86 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00622558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024408 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

