Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

