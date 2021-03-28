Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Update

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 751,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTP. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

NYSE RTP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,958. Reinvent Technology Partners has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

Reinvent Technology Partners focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

