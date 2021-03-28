Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Billion

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $156.72 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

