Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 243.7% in March

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the February 28th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. Investec lowered Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

RNLX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $975.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.