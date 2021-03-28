Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $317.78 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 186.5% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $317.78 million and $92.23 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.80 or 0.00611588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 516,825,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,907,671 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

