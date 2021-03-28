Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $118,331.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,715,969 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

