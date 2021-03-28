Resolute Partners Group Acquires Shares of 17,957 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resolute Partners Group owned about 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $63.34 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86.

