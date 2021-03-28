Resolute Partners Group Invests $1.99 Million in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

