Resolute Partners Group Invests $3.29 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resolute Partners Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VPL stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

