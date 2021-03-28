Resolute Partners Group Makes New Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resolute Partners Group owned 0.13% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQQQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,578,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $81.25 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

