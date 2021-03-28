Resolute Partners Group Purchases Shares of 33,606 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolute Partners Group owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $95.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

